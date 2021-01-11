Man stabbed to death in El Nido, brothers arrested, Merced County Sheriff reports

From left to right, Guillermo and Victor Candelario are shown.

Two men are in custody after a stabbing homicide was reported Saturday night in El Nido, according to the Merced County Sheriff’s Office.

At 10:39 p.m. deputies responded to the 11000 block of Orchard Way for a report of a man trying to get into a residence by force, according to a news release.

Before deputies arrived at the scene, the man had entered the residence.

Meanwhile the brothers, identified as Victor and Guillermo Candelario, came home. They then confronted the man in front of their residence. They chased him and there was a struggle.

During the altercation the man was stabbed several times by both brothers. Deputies arrived, found the victim unresponsive and began life saving measures until medical personnel arrived.

He was pronounced on scene and both brothers were detained and booked into the Merced County Jail on suspicion of murder.