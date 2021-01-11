More than a pound of meth found during Merced traffic stop, police say

Photo courtesy of Merced police

One man was arrested on an outstanding warrant Sunday evening after Merced police say more than a pound of methamphetamine was found in his vehicle.

At about 8:48 p.m an officer made an enforcement stop on the suspect’s vehicle on Highway 99, just north of East Childs Avenue, according to a Merced police news release.

While speaking with the driver, identified as Mario Gilberto Caballero, 40, it was determined his license was suspended and he was wanted on the outstanding warrant.

Caballero was arrested and the officer located the meth and more than $1,500 in cash inside the vehicle.

Caballero was taken to Merced County Jail and refused booking due to a zero bail for his charges, according to police. Caballero was cited and released.