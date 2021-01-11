Reward being offered for information leading to arrest of 6 Merced County escaped inmates

Escaped Merced County inmates, clockwise from left to right, Jorge Barron, Gabriel Francis Coronado, Angel Nunez Rodriguez Jr, Manuel Allen Leon, Edgar Eduardo Ventura Jr. and Fabian Cruz Roman are shown.

A monetary reward is being offered for information leading to the capture of six inmates who escaped Saturday before midnight from the Merced County Main Jail.

A tip line has been set up by the US Marshals Service and a reward of up to $5,000 per escapee, is being offered for information leading to the apprehension of the men.

Information can be provided to authorities by calling 877-926-8332 or by visiting the US Marshals Service website. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

The escapees being sought are:

Fabian Cruz Roman, 22, of Los Banos. He is 5-feet-6-inches tall, 145 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He is charged with murder.

Jorge Barron, 20 of Atwater. He is 5-feet-5, 140 with black hair, brown eyes and was being held on violation of probation.

Gabriel Francis Coronado, 19, of Atwater. He is 5-feet-10 inches tall, 225 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He is charged with attempted murder, shooting at an inhabited dwelling, participation in a criminal street gang, felon in possession of a firearm and violation of probation.

Manuel Allen Leon, 21, of Vallejo. He is 5-feet-10-inches tall, 165 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He is charged with assault with a firearm, shooting at an inhabited dwelling, evading peace officer/reckless driving, participation in criminal street gang and carrying a loaded firearm.

Andres Nunez Rodriguez Jr., 21, of Planada. He is 5-feet-7-inches tall, 145 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He is charged with attempted murder, shooting at an inhabited dwelling, participation in criminal street gang and felon in possession of a firearm.

Edgar Eduardo Ventura, 22, of Portland, Oregon. He is 5-feet-11, 129 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He is charged with felon in possession of a firearm, participation in criminal street gang and violation of probation.

The Merced County Sheriff’s Office said it’s working with local state and federal law enforcement agencies —including the United States Marshals Service, and the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation Specials Services — in an effort to track down and capture the inmates according to a Merced County Sheriff’s Office news release.

The six inmates should be considered armed and dangerous. If you see any of the escapees, do not approach them and call 911.

According to the Merced County Sheriff’s Office, the men gained access to the roof of the jail and used a makeshift rope to scale down the side of the building.

Merced County Sheriff Vern Warnke said the inmates were discovered missing from the facility during a head check inside the jail Sunday morning.