CHP officer and K-9 Beny locate suspected drugs during traffic stop in Fresno County

Two people were arrested after officers located suspected narcotics during a traffic stop in Fresno County.

At about 1:27 p.m. Jan. 9, a California Highway Patrol officer stopped a 2002 Lexus, traveling northbound on Interstate 5 in the area of Russell Avenue in Fresno County for a window tint violation, according to a CHP news release.

According to CHP Office Eric Zuniga, when the officer made contact with the driver and passenger, identified as and Jesus Montoya, 27, and Romona Henderson, 31, both of Bloomington, he observed several factors that led him to believe the vehicle’s occupants were engaged in criminal activity.

During the stop, CHP K-9 Beny conducted an exterior sniff of the vehicle and gave a positive alert to the odor of narcotics, the CHP said.

Officers searched the vehicle and located six packages of suspected fentanyl pills inside a backpack and about seven pounds of suspected heroin inside of a fire extinguisher.

Montoya and Henderson were arrested on suspicion of possession for sale of a controlled substance and transportation of a controlled substance.

The suspects were cited and released due to COVID-19 guidelines and charges are pending, the CHP said.