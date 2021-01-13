Man arrested after officers find gun and drugs during Los Banos traffic stop, police say

Officers located a concealed handgun in a vehicle and about a pound of suspected methamphetamine while searching the vehicle during a traffic stop in Los Banos, police say. Los Banos Police Department

A Santa Nella man was arrested after officers found a concealed handgun in his vehicle and about a pound of suspected methamphetamine on Wednesday in Los Banos, according to police.

Officers of the Los Banos Police Department’s Gang Unit observed a Chevrolet Tahoe driving over a curb and onto a sidewalk in the 600 block of Vine Street in Los Banos at 3:47 p.m., according to a social media post by the Los Banos Police Department.

The officers stopped the vehicle and made contact with the driver, identified as Jesus Martinez.

Martinez, 34, tried to lie about his name, but police said the officers recognized him from prior contacts. A record check confirmed Martinez was on active Merced County probation.

While searching the vehicle, officers found a concealed handgun, narcotics and a digital scale, police said.

Martinez was placed under arrest and booked into the Los Banos Police Department Jail. According to police, he is charged on suspicion of a felon in possession of a firearm, possession of a concealed firearm in a vehicle, possession of a controlled substance while armed, possession of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance for sales, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and possession of ammunition by a prohibited person.