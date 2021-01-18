Former Mariposa County Sheriff’s volunteer arrested, accused of embezzlement

The Mariposa County Government Center tmiller@mercedsunstar.com

A former member of the Mariposa County Sheriff’s Community Organized Policing Effort (SCOPE) has been arrested for allegedly stealing money from the volunteer organization.

Deputies served a warrant and arrested Ronald Glenn at his home Friday on suspicion of felony embezzlement and grand theft, according to a Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office news release.

For the last nine years Glenn had been the program’s treasurer. He was removed from the position when the organization went through a structural change in early 2020, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The community relations captain was notified of irregularities in the program’s account by the new team.

The Sheriff’s Office began an investigation and a financial crimes detective served numerous search warrants on bank accounts, emails and businesses. The detective identified an excess of $12,000 in funds allegedly by Glenn, the department said.

The SCOPE program is comprised of adult volunteers who assist with non-enforcement related patrol functions and administrative duties.

Members of the program perform tasks like presenting crime prevention programs, vacation house checks and high visibility patrols. The program helps enhance community awareness of positive law enforcement while working with uniformed patrol officers.

The program is often compensated for its service by outside businesses and organizations. Those funds help to pay for training, special supplies and program uniforms.

In an effort to avoid similar situations from happening, the department says it has made changes to the program’s organizational practices.

“Volunteer organizations like our SCOPE program are a vital piece of our office,” said Sheriff Jeremy Briese in the news release.

“They work so hard for our community. I was angry, saddened and disappointed that someone would do this to such an indispensable program and try and diminish all the great work that they do.”

Glenn was booked into jail before being released on $50,000 bail, according to the release.