Merced police seek driver in hit-and-run crash reported near downtown

Merced police say they are searching for a driver who fled after hitting a cyclist and fleeing the scene Monday night near 16th and G streets.

Officers responded to the 1600 block of G Street at about 7:30 p.m. and found Riggs Ambulance Service treating a man in the roadway, according to a news release.

Witnesses said someone inside a vehicle, described as possibly being a blue or green Toyota minivan, struck the cyclist and fled.

Authorities said the vehicle was last seen traveling south on G Street.

The cyclist suffered major injuries and was flown to an area hospital for treatment.