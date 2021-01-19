Reward increased for information leading to arrest of 3 Merced County escaped inmates

The Merced County Sheriff’s Office announced two of the escaped inmates were apprehended on Tuesday night. Fabian Cruz Roman, 22, of Los Banos and Andres Nunez Rodriguez, 21, of Planada, were both apprehended in the San Diego area. Merced County Sheriff's Office

Authorities have increased the reward offered for information leading to the arrest of Merced Jail escapees.

The United States Marshals Service has increased the reward value to $10,000 per escapee, for information leading to their arrest, according to a Merced County Sheriff’s Office news release.

Information can be provided to authorities by calling 877-926-8332 or by visiting the US Marshals Service website. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

On Jan. 10, the Merced County Sheriff’s Office announced that six inmates had escaped from the jail by using a makeshift rope to climb down the side of the building after gaining access to the roof.

On Jan. 12, authorities captured three of the six escapees. Edgar Ventura, 22, of Portland, Oregon was apprehended without incident in the City of Firebaugh. Escapees Fabian Cruz Roman, 22, of Los Banos and Andres Nunez Rodriguez Jr., 21, of Planada, were apprehended in the San Diego area at the southern border attempting to cross into Mexico, according to the Merced County Sheriff’s Office.

The Merced County Sheriff’s Office has been working with the US Marshals Service and the Department of Justice to capture the remaining escapees, according to the news release.

Authorities said the remaining escapees should be considered armed and dangerous. Do not approach them and call 911.

Three escapees still wanted

Gabriel Francis Coronado, 19, of Atwater. He is 5-feet-10 inches tall, 225 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He is charged with attempted murder, shooting at an inhabited dwelling, participation in a criminal street gang, felon in possession of a firearm and violation of probation.

Gabriel Francis Coronado

Jorge Barron, 20 of Atwater. He is 5-feet-5, 140 with black hair, brown eyes. According to Merced County Superior Court records, in August of 2017, Barron was indicted on felony charges including shooting at an inhabited dwelling or motor vehicle, personal discharge of a firearm, conspiracy and gang enhancements.

Jorge Barron

Manuel Allen Leon, 21, of Vallejo. He is 5-feet-10-inches tall, 165 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He is charged with assault with a firearm, shooting at an inhabited dwelling, evading peace officer/reckless driving, participation in criminal street gang and carrying a loaded firearm.