CHP vehicle pursuit that began near Stockton ends with driver’s arrest in Merced County

Merced Sun-Star file photo. akuhn@mercedsun-star.com

A driver was arrested Thursday after a high speed pursuit with law enforcement that began in San Joaquin County and ended near Livingston.

Suspect Omar Ruiz Garcia, 25, of Livingston, was taken into custody in the case.

According to California Highway Patrol Officer Eric Zuniga, the pursuit began just after 11:30 am in the Stockton area when officers attempted to stop a 2014 Chevrolet Traverse for speeding.

Zuniga said the pursuit was canceled due to the suspect driving erratically in heavy traffic.

Later, Modesto area CHP officers spotted the vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed and attempted to stop the vehicle. Authorities said the driver failed to yield and spike strips were used in an attempt to stop it in the Turlock area.

The vehicle pulled over momentarily but took off again, according to Zuniga.

The vehicle continued traveling southbound on Highway 99 and into Livingston. Spikes strips were used two additional times in the Livingston area before an officer performed a PIT maneuver, ultimately stopping the vehicle in the area of D and 7th streets in Livingston.

Three of the vehicle’s four tires were damaged by the spike strips.

According to Zuniga, officers ordered the suspect out of the vehicle at gunpoint. Garcia did not comply with orders and and nonlethal bean bags were fired from a shotgun to break a window.

Officers then removed Garcia from the vehicle with minimal force. He was taken into custody at 12:47 p.m. on suspicion of felony evading and resisting arrest.