Merced police standoff with woman at 16th Street motel ends with arrest

A woman was taken into custody at the Gateway Motel in Merced on Jan. 21, 2021 after a standoff with police. akuhn@mercedsun-star.com

A 32-year-old woman is in custody after allegedly making threats against officers and civilians at a 16th Street motel in Merced on Thursday.

Details are preliminary.

Just before 12 p.m. officers responded to the Gateway Motel in the 1400 block of 16th Street for a disturbance.

Witnesses said the suspect was threatening to fatally stab residents and the apartment manager, according to Merced Police Capt. Jay Struble.

Witnesses had told police the woman was known to collect knives. Officers went to her motel room, but she refused to come to door.

When she finally did come to window, she was displaying what officers described as a “large fighting knife,” Struble said.

Officers backed away, and police said the woman made threats to kill the officers and people in the parking lot.

A police negotiation team and mental health officials were called to the scene.

The woman said periodically that she would come out of the unit, but despite negotiations she barricaded the door to the motel room and the bathroom door, refusing to leave.

After four hours officers used tear gas to try to get her out. Eventually she exited through the front door and was taken into custody, police said.

During the incident she sustained an injury to her leg from a less lethal munition.

The woman was taken to Mercy Medical Center Merced for treatment, and is expected to be booked on suspicion of making criminal threats.