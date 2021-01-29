Merced County Sheriff’s deputies assist in arrest of murder suspect in Atwater

akuhn@mercedsunstar.com

Merced County Sheriff’s detectives helped arrest two people this week in connection with the death of a Monterey County man.

Andre Juan Lopez, 26, of Salinas, was wanted on suspicion of killing a 36-year-old from Seaside on Jan. 25.

With the assistance of the Merced County authorities, Lopez was found Thursday at a relative’s home in Winton, according to a social media post by the Monterey County Sheriff’s Office.

Local detectives kept track of Lopez while Monterey County detectives traveled to Merced County. Lopez, who was with his wife, Jenna Marie Salas, 23, of Salinas, and three small children, was followed to the Target in Atwater.

Lopez was taken into custody without incident by Merced County deputies when exiting the store. Salas was arrested a short time later. The children were put in the custody of Child Protective Services of Merced County.

When the Monterey County Sheriff’s detectives arrived, a search warrant was served for the relative’s residence and illegal and stolen firearms were recovered, authorities said.

Lopez and Salas were driven back to Salinas.

Lopez was booked into the Monterey County jail on suspicion of murder, being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition, and committing a felony while on bail. Salas was booked on suspicion of being an accessory to murder and a probation violation. Lopez’s bail is set at more than $1 million. Salas’ bail was set at $10,000.

Anyone with information about the case or suspects is asked to contact Det. Mike Smith at 831-755-3762 or Det. Sgt. Bryan Hoskins at 831-755-3773.