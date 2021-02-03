Two men injured in Merced shooting on West 19th Street, near MLK Way

A Merced shooting reported Tuesday night on 19th Street near Martin Luther King Jr. way left two men injured, police said.

At 11:34 p.m. police responded to the 300 block of West 19th Street for shots fired calls, according to a Merced police news release.

Officers located a 45-year-old man and a 57-year-old man suffering from non-life-threatening gunshots wounds to the lower body, according to Detective-Sgt. Robert Solis.

According to witness statements, two people were observed running north on Martin Luther King Jr. Way following the shooting.

Solis said the victims told police they were walking in the area of West 19th Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Way when they heard gunshots and were struck.

Police are working to review surveillance video in the surrounding area but have not identified a vehicle or anyone on foot connected to the shooting at this time. “We did find casings to corroborate that there was a shooting in the area,” Solis said.

A motive for the shooting is unknown at this time.