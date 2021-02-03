Man arrested in stolen vehicle found with firearm, other items, Merced police say

A man who was arrested in a stolen vehicle in Merced on Tuesday, was also found to have a stolen handgun and various other stolen items, according to the Merced Police Department. Image courtesy of Merced Police Department. akuhn@mercedsun-star.com

Authorities arrested a man in Merced after they found him inside a stolen vehicle.

A stolen 2007 Dodge Charger was identified by a Merced police officer in front of a residence in the 2700 block of Story Avenue at 9:10 p.m. Tuesday, according to a Merced Police Department news release.

Police said Roger Lee Jantz, 24, was found sitting in the vehicle’s driver seat and in possession of the keys. Police said Jantz was taken into police custody and found to have a stolen 9mm handgun hidden in his waistband.

During a search of the vehicle, authorities located multiple stolen items reported from neighboring agencies. According to police, Jantz is on parole and prohibited from possessing a firearm. He was booked into Merced County Jail, according to the release.