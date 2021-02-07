Merced hit-and-run crash into house captured on camera. Suspects remain at large

Screen shot, Merced police Facebook page

No injuries were reported in a hit-and-run crash into a house Saturday just before 10:30 p.m. in the 1200 block of East Olive Avenue in Merced.

According a Merced police news release, the suspects fled on foot after the crash.

The collision caused a gas leak, causing the area to be evacuated of nearby residents and PG&E to respond. The crash was captured on a nearby surveillance camera.

Vehicle traffic was also diverted from the area as emergency personnel addressed the situation.

The camera footage shows the vehicle skidding and crashing into the home, followed by what appears to be at least three people running from the scene.

.