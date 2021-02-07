Police arrest two teens after loaded gun found under seat during traffic stop in Merced

Officers arrested two people Saturday, after a loaded firearm was found during a traffic stop in Merced, according to the Merced Police Department. Image courtesy of Merced Police Department. akuhn@mercedsun-star.com

Two teens were arrested in Merced Saturday night on suspicion of possession of a loaded and concealed firearm and other charges, according to authorities.

About 2:25 a.m., officers initiated a traffic stop in the 600 block of East Olive Avenue, according to a Merced Police Department news release. The driver of the vehicle consented to a search and officers found a loaded 9 mm semi-automatic handgun beneath a seat.

One of the vehicle occupants was identified as Angel Barrios, 18; the other occupant was a 17-year-old male. Both of the occupants were arrested on suspicion of possession of a loaded concealed firearm inside a motor vehicle, gang enhancements and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, according to police.

Barrios was booked into the Merced County Jail and the juvenile was booked into Juvenile Hall. Merced police ask anyone with information regarding the alleged crime to contact Officer Barroso at 209-385-6905.