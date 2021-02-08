Two stabbed in Merced fight. Here’s where police say they found the suspect

A suspect is in custody after a stabbing left two people injured in Merced.

Merced police officers responded at about 10:19 p.m. Sunday to the 2500 block of Midge Avenue, after police received a call of a subject with a knife and a fight in progress, according to a Merced Police Department news release.

Officers arrived on scene and located two stabbing victims. Police said witnesses directed the officers to an apartment within the complex where the suspect, identified as 25-year-old Cody Lashmet, was located.

Both victims were transported to local hospitals for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. Police said Lashmet was arrested and booked into the Merced County Jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon.

Merced police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to contact Detective-Sgt. Robert Solis at 209-385-4703 or solisl@cityofmerced.org.