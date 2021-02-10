Man with multiple gunshot wounds found on Highway 99 near Livingston, CHP says

Merced Sun-Star file photo. akuhn@mercedsun-star.com

A 31-year-old man was taken to the hospital Tuesday night after being found with multiple gunshot wounds on southbound Highway 99 at the Collier Road exit, California Highway Patrol reported.

Officers responded at 8:48 p.m. located the man and took him by helicopter to Doctors Medical Center in Modesto, Officer Eric Zuniga said.

He was last known to be in critical condition.

The highway was shut down and traffic was diverted between Delhi and Livingston for about an hour as authorities searched for evidence.

According to Zuniga, the man was traveling southbound from the Modesto area and it is unclear where he and when he suffered the gunshot wounds.

Zuniga said authorities are “trying to figure out where at least he got shot and go from there.”

The incident remains under investigation. According to the CHP, anyone with information is asked to call the CHP Office Monday through Friday at 209-356-6600 or after-hours dispatch at 209-356-2900.