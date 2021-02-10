14-year- juvenile in custody after shooting homicide in south Merced, police say

akuhn@mercedsun-star.com

A man in his 20s is dead after being shot Wednesday afternoon in south Merced, police say.

Details are preliminary.

Police responded to the 600 block of West 11th Street at 3:14 p.m. and located the gunshot victim. His condition is unknown, according to Lt. Brian Rodriguez.

One suspect, a 14-year-old male juveniles, was arrested nearby, after he was observed running from the scene.

Police believe the homicide is gang related, but it’s unknown if the suspect and victim knew each other. Police believe the shooter walked up to the victim and shot him.

Detectives remain at the scene.

Anyone with information about the shooting should call (209) 385-6905. Tips are confidential and you can remain anonymous.