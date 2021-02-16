Identity of man killed in south Merced shooting released by coroner

Police investigate a shooting in the 600 block of West 11th Street, that left a 22-year-old man dead in Merced, Calif., on Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021. A 14-year-old male suspect was arrested by officers running from the scene, according to the Merced Police Department. The victim was pronounced dead at an area hospital. akuhn@mercedsun-star.com

The Merced County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim of a south Merced shooting homicide on Feb. 10 as 22-year-old Adrian Llamas of Merced, according to coroner’s office spokesman Deputy Daryl Allen.

Merced police said officers responded to the 600 block of West 11th Street at about 3:14 p.m. and located the gunshot victim. He was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Officers with the Merced Police Department’s Gang Violence Suppression Unit arrested a 14-year-old male suspect nearby after he was observed running from the scene, according to police.

The youth remains in custody, and it hasn’t been determined whether he will be charged as an adult. The suspect’s identity has not been released.

Authorities said the victim appeared to be sitting in a vehicle alone, across the street from his residence at the time of the shooting. Police said the shooting is believed to be gang related.

Police ask anyone with information to call Detective Haygood at 209-385-6998. Callers can remain anonymous.