Merced County woman accused of human trafficking teen throughout California

Deyaneira Sabrina Fernandez, 23, of Winton. Image courtesy of Merced County SheriffÕs Office.
A Winton woman was arrested Wednesday afternoon for allegedly human trafficking a teenage girl throughout California, the Merced County Sheriff’s Office says.

Deyaneira Sabrina Fernandez, 23, was taken into custody a Winton residence, according to Deputy Daryl Allen, sheriff’s spokesman.

The investigation into Fernandez began in November after Detective Martha Martinez received information Fernandez was allegedly “pimping” the 17-year-old female, according to a sheriff’s news release.

Fernandez had been allegedly pimping and pandering the juvenile since September.

She was arrested and booked into Merced County Jail on suspicion of sex trafficking of a minor for commercial sex, sex trafficking of a minor by force or fear, pimping, pandering, pandering person under 16, pimping a victim under 16 years and causing/inducing/persuading a minor to a sex act, according to jail records.

The case has been sent to the Merced County District Attorney’s Office for review.

Fernandez remains in custody in lieu of $500,000 bond.

According to Allen, the incident remains under investigation.

Authorities advise members of the public to not attempt to confront a suspected trafficker directly. Anyone who suspects someone to be a victim of human trafficking is asked to contact local law enforcement by calling 911.
