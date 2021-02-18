North Merced shooting injures one man late Thursday morning, police say

Merced police are investigating a shooting reported around 11:45 a.m. Thursday near West Yosemite Avenue and El Redondo Drive.

Details are preliminary.

Capt. Jay Struble said one man was taken to the hospital with wounds not believed to be life threatening.

Traffic was temporarily closed to the public at Yosemite and El Redondo, and also westbound R Street while police investigated the scene.

The investigation is active and ongoing.