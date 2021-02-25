Police investigating after report of shooting in east Merced

Police are investigating after the occupants of two vehicles are suspected of being involved in a east Merced shooting on Wednesday.

No injuries were reported.

Detective Kalvin Haygood said officers responded at about 2:45 p.m. to a report of a shooting near the intersection of Carol and Merced avenues.

Officers located shell casings in the roadway but no victims or suspects. No residences appeared to be struck by gunfire and no victims arrived at nearby hospitals.

Haygood said officers searched the area and found video surveillance which showed the possible suspect vehicles. Police haven’t released descriptions, but are attempting to identify the suspects and vehicles involved.

Anyone with information can contact Detective Haygood at 209-385-6998 or haygoodk@cityofmerced.org.