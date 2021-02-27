Watsonville teenager arrested after trying to strangle victim in Merced, police say

A 19-year old from Watsonville was arrested on suspicion of attempted homicide after firefighters said they witnessed him trying to strangle another man early Saturday in Merced, according to police.

Police and a Merced City Fire crew responded to a call for help with an unknown medical issue about 6:30 a.m. Saturday in the 3300 block of R Street, according to a social media post by the Merced Police Department.

When City Fire arrived on the scene, they said, the suspect, Jose Perez, 19, appeared to be trying to strangle another man with a cord wrapped around his neck.

Perez released the 50-year old victim when he saw the first responders, authorities said.

The teen was taken into custody while emergency personnel treated the other man, who was eventually taken to a Modesto hospital and listed in stable condition.

Perez was booked into the Merced County Jail on a charge of attempted homicide. His bail is set at $500,000, according to jail records.

Merced Police asked anyone with additional information about the incident to contact Detective Barajas at 209-388-7828.