Merced detectives almost ambushed by armed men while investigating a stabbing, police say

Merced Police detectives were nearly ambushed by a pair of men armed with handguns during an investigation of an attempted homicide early Saturday, the department reported.

Police officers responded to 314 West 19th St. at 12:25 a.m. for a report of a stabbing, according to a social media post by the Merced Police Department. Officers found a 28-year old man, who was stabbed in his chest.

The man was taken to a Modesto-area hospital and listed in serious, but stable condition.

Detectives were assisting in the investigation and, police said, identified Jose Ibarra, 32, of Merced and Juan Velasco, 35, of Winton as being responsible for the attack.

While the detectives were searching the 1200 block of Canal Street for the men, they were nearly ambushed by Ibarra and Velasco, who apparently mistook the detectives’ vehicle for one belonging to a rival gang member.

The men, armed with handguns, approached the detectives. When one of the detectives identified himself as a police officer, the men attempted to flee.

Police officers were able to detain the pair and recover the handguns.

Ibarra and Velasco were booked into the Merced County Jail on suspicion of attempted murder, being felons in possession of firearms and in possession of ammunition, and the criminal street gang enhancement.

Bail for each was set at $750,000, according to jail records.

The stabbing was believed to be gang related, according to police.

Merced Police are asking anyone with additional information to contact Detective Barajas at 209-388-7828.