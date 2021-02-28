Merced woman arrested on suspicion of stabbing another woman during argument, police say

A Merced woman has been arrested on suspicion of stabbing another woman during an argument, according to authorities.

Police responded to the 50 block of East Donna Drive in Merced around 3 p.m. Saturday for a report of a stabbing, according to a Merced Police Department news release.

When officers arrived, the victim reportedly pointed the officers to the suspect, who was identified as 34-year-old Starlene Aguilar of Merced, police said, adding that Aguilar attempted to flee on foot before officers apprehended and detained her without incident.

Authorities said the victim, a woman in her 50s, accused Aguilar of stabbing her in the hand and neck with a knife during an argument.

The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment and is in stable condition, according to the release. Aguilar was booked into Merced County Jail on suspicion of attempted homicide and criminal terrorist threats, according to jail records. She remains in custody in lieu of $550,000 bond.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Officer L. Garcia at 209-769-8003. Anonymous tips can be left by calling 209-385-5725.