Crime
Merced police investigating assault that sent 34-year-old man to the hospital
Authorities are looking to identify a person of interest after a man was reportedly assaulted in Merced on Monday.
According to Merced Police Capt. Jay Struble, officers responded to a reported assault in the 200 block alleyway of West 19th Street at 9:11 a.m.. A 34-year-old man was taken to a Modesto area hospital for treatment of injuries. According to Struble, both a motive for the assault and the victim’s condition are unknown at this time.
The Merced Police Department Crime Scene Response Team is currently processing the scene for evidence. Police released a photo showing a person of interest in the assault and ask anyone with information to contact Detective Radke at 209-388-7725 or dispatch at 209-385-6905.
