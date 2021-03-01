Merced police investigating assault that sent 34-year-old man to the hospital

The Merced Police Department released an image of person of interest in a reported assault that sent a 34-year-old man to the hospital on Monday. Image courtesy of Merced Police Department. akuhn@mercedsun-star.com

Authorities are looking to identify a person of interest after a man was reportedly assaulted in Merced on Monday.

According to Merced Police Capt. Jay Struble, officers responded to a reported assault in the 200 block alleyway of West 19th Street at 9:11 a.m.. A 34-year-old man was taken to a Modesto area hospital for treatment of injuries. According to Struble, both a motive for the assault and the victim’s condition are unknown at this time.

The Merced Police Department Crime Scene Response Team is currently processing the scene for evidence. Police released a photo showing a person of interest in the assault and ask anyone with information to contact Detective Radke at 209-388-7725 or dispatch at 209-385-6905.