Driver arrested on warrant found with stolen gun, narcotics, Dos Palos police say

Police lights.

Authorities located a stolen gun and narcotics during a traffic stop and warrant arrest of a driver in Dos Palos on Sunday.

A Dos Palos police officer observed Rene Valencia, 29, of Firebaugh, driving a vehicle. The officer initiated a traffic stop on Reynolds Avenue near Shain Avenue, according to Dos Palos Police Chief Rich McEachin.

McEachin said the stop was initiated because the officer recognized Valencia and knew there was a Ramey Warrant for his arrest in connection with previous charges from other agencies.

Valencia was arrested on the warrant. During a search of the vehicle, officers located a stolen firearm, about 255 grams of methamphetamine and various items associated with the sale of narcotics, police said.

Valencia was booked into the Merced County Jail on suspicion of several felony charges including being a felon in possession of a firearm, being in possession of controlled substance while possessing loaded firearm, and being a person prohibited from possessing ammunition and possession for sale, according to jail records.