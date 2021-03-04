Merced man remains hospitalized after being assaulted with baseball bat

The Merced Police Department investigates the scene in the 200 block alleyway of West 19th Street after a 34-year-old man was reportedly assaulted in Merced, Calif., on Monday, March 1, 2021. According to police, the victim was transported to a Modesto area hospital for treatment of his injuries. akuhn@mercedsun-star.com

Authorities said a 34-year-old man who was assaulted in Merced on Monday remains in stable condition.

According to Merced Police Lt. Joe Weiss, the man was reportedly struck in the head and leg with a baseball bat. Weiss said the man’s injuries are not life threatening, but that he did suffer a significant injury to his leg.

Officers responded to the reported assault at about 9:11 a.m. on Monday, in the 200 block alleyway of West 19th Street, according to Merced Police Capt. Jay Struble.

No suspects have been identified in the attack and police are processing tips they have received from the community and through social media, according to Weiss.

Police ask anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Radke at 209-388-7725 or police dispatch at 209-385-6905.

Tips are kept confidential and you can remain anonymous.