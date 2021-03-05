Planada gang member accused of attempted homicide, burglary in Merced, police say

Merced Police officers located this firearm and ammunition after searching the residence of Thomas Garcia, 23, of Planada after Garcia was arrested on suspicion of an attempted homicide and burglary in Merced, Calif. on Wednesday, March 3, 2021. Merced Police Department

A 23-year old gang member from Planada was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of attempted homicide and burglary after attempting to steal a man’s wallet and then shooting him in the arm, according to Merced police.

Officers responded to a call in the 200 block of R Street in south Merced for an adult male victim, who has been shot in the arm just before 8 p.m.

The victim told police the suspect had approached him and demanded his wallet. When the victim refused, the suspect shot him with a firearm and then fled the area in a vehicle.

Officers were able to identify the suspect as Thomas Garcia, 23, of Planada with the use of video surveillance.

The Merced Police Gang Violence Suppression Unit worked with the Merced County Sheriff’s Office to locate Garcia in Planada.

Garcia was arrested and police obtained a search warrant for his residence, finding a semi-automatic firearm, ammunition and the clothing Garcia was wearing during the attempted robbery and shooting.

Garcia is a documented gang member and prohibited from possessing firearms, according to police.

Garcia was booked at Merced County Jail on suspicion of attempted murder, robbery, prohibited person in possession of a firearm and prohibited person in possession of ammunition.

Merced Police are asking anyone with any information regarding this crime to contact Officer Lupian at 209-388-7814 or by email at lupianc@cityofmerced.org.