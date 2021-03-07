Two gang members arrested for possessing firearms, narcotics in Merced, police say

Members of the Merced Police Department Gang Violence Suppression Unit served a search warrant on Friday that resulted in the arrest of two Merced gang members for possession of firearms and narcotics. Merced Police Department

Members of the Merced Police Department Gang Violence Suppression Unit served a search warrant on Friday that resulted in the arrest of two Merced gang members for possession of firearms and narcotics, according to police.

The search warrant was served in the 600 block of Barbara Court in south Merced.

Officers contacted Thong Sengmany, 40, of Merced and Tommy Sudjaidee, 31, of Merced in the garage of the residence.

Both Sengmany and Sudjaidee were detained and each had a semi-automatic handgun in their waistband. Sengmany also had approximately 40 grams of crystal methamphetamine in his pocket, police said in a news release.

Officers searched the residence and found two rifles and over a 1,000 rounds of various caliber ammunition.

Sengmany and Sudjaidee are validated local gang members. Both are prohibited from possessing firearms and ammunition due to their previous criminal convictions, according to police.

Sengmany and Sudjaidee were booked into Merced County Jail for possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, possession of ammunition by a prohibited person and gang enhancements. Sengmany was also arrested for possession of narcotics for sales.

Sengmany’s bond was set at $370,000 and Sudjaidee’s bond was set at $250,000, according to jail records.

Merced Police are asking anyone with additional information regarding this crime to contact Officer Lupian at 209-388-7814 or by email at lupianc@cityofmerced.org.