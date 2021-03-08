Man crashes into Merced’s Bear Creek, arrested for alleged DUI

A 29-year-old man was arrested late Sunday on suspicion of DUI after he crashed into Bear Creek, Merced police say.

Officers responded to Parsons Avenue and East North Bear Creek Drive at 9:20 p.m. and found the vehicle in the creek. Inside the vehicle was solo occupant Lorenzo Cortez Juarez, according to a department news release.

Merced Fire Department also responded, assisting police with Cortez’s removal from the vehicle.

Cortez had minor injuries and was exhibiting “obvious” signs of intoxication, police said.