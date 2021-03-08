Merced police seek public’s help identifying West Olive Avenue burglary suspect

The Merced Police Department has asked the public for help identifying a man who police say is a suspect in a burglary at a Merced business on Monday. According to police, the suspect is accused of breaking a window and taking items from a business on West Olive Avenue. Image courtesy Merced Police Department. akuhn@mercedsun-star.com

Authorities are seeking assistance from the public in identifying a burglary suspect in Merced.

At 12:26 a.m. Monday a Merced police officer responded to an alarm call at a business located at 190 W. Olive Avenue and found a broken front window, according to a Merced news release.

The officer reviewed video surveillance from the business and it was determined that a male appeared to smash out the window and take items from the store, according to police.

Police said they believe the same suspect also smashed a window and took items at the same business on March 2.

Authorities described the suspect as a Hispanic male with facial hair and said he was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with the word “Champion” across the front. Police said it appears the suspect wore the same clothing during the March 2 burglary.

Police believe the suspect to be a transient and said it is possible that he frequents the Olive Avenue and G Street area.