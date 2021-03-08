Merced County deputies rescue elderly woman from knife-wielding teen in Delhi

Merced County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to report of a woman screaming in the 9400 block of Petaluma Street in Delhi on Saturday. According to the Merced County Sheriff’s Office, deputies arrived and rescued an elderly woman from a male teenager who allegedly broke into the home and attacked her with a knife. The teenager was arrested and booked into juvenile hall. Image courtesy of Merced County Sheriff’s Office. akuhn@mercedsun-star.com

Deputies rescued an 83 year-old woman in Delhi on Saturday after a 17-year-old male juvenile allegedly broke into a home and held her at knifepoint.

At 7:43 p.m Saturday, Merced County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the 9400 block of Petaluma Street in Delhi after receiving a report of a woman screaming, according to Merced County Sheriff’s Deputy Daryl Allen.

Deputies arrived and learned the juvenile had allegedly broken into the elderly woman’s home and attacked her with a knife. The suspect was located by deputies inside the residence holding the woman in one hand while holding a knife in his other hand, according to authorities.

The woman appeared to be injured with a large cut to her hand. Deputies convinced the suspect to let the woman go and drop the knife before he was taken into custody.

Authorities have not identified a possible motive for the attack.

Paramedics treated the woman for her injuries at the scene.

The teen, who deputies believed to be under the influence of an unknown substance, was taken to a local hospital for treatment before being booked into juvenile hall on suspicion off burglary, assault with a deadly weapon and elder abuse, according to Allen.