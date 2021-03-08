Merced police investigating after juvenile shot near 12th and P streets

Merced police are investigating after a juvenile male was shot Monday afternoon on P street between 11th and 12th street.

Lt. Joe Weiss said officers responded to the scene after getting a call just before 1 p.m.

A vehicle that may have been involved was seen leaving the area, but no description is available. The condition of the juvenile is unknown.

Anyone with information is asked to call Merced police at (209) 385-6905. Tips are confidential and you can remain anonymous.