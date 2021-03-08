Merced County deputies arrest five juveniles after pursuit in Delhi, find loaded gun

A Merced County Sheriff’s Office vehicle. Merced Sun-Star file image. akuhn@mercedsun-star.com

Five suspected juvenile gang members were arrested following pursuit in the Delhi area over the weekend, according to Merced County deputies.

Around 5 p.m. Merced County Sheriff’s Office STAR Team deputies attempted to stop the suspect vehicle in the area of August Avenue and Shanks Road, according to a news release.

The driver didn’t stop for deputies and ran a stop sign before taking off at a high rate of speed. After a short pursuit, the vehicle came to a stop in an orchard behind Delhi High. The five males ran from the vehicle and were captured following a short foot pursuit.

Authorities said STAR Team deputies identified all five juveniles as suspected gang members on active probation. One of the juveniles is believed to have been armed with a handgun as he took off running from the vehicle, according to the release.

Deputies searched the area of the where the juveniles jumped a fence near the football field and located the loaded .40 caliber handgun inside a dirt hole.

The handgun was collected as evidence and all five juveniles were booked into Merced County Juvenile Hall on suspicion of weapons charges, gang enhancements and vehicle code violations, according to the Sheriff’s Office.