Turlock man arrested as suspect in Delhi robbery, identity theft case

A Turlock man has been arrested after authorities identified him as a suspect in a reported February armed robbery in Delhi.

According to the Merced County Sheriff’s Office, at about 11 a.m. on Feb. 16, deputies received a report of a delivery driver who was robbed at gunpoint on Vincent Road in Delhi.

Mark Padilla, 28, was identified as a suspect in the robbery by detectives, according to a Sheriff’s Office news release.

Deputies, with the assistance of the Turlock Police Department, served a search warrant at Padilla’s residence in the 1000 block of High Street in Turlock and he was taken into custody.

Padilla was booked into Merced County Jail on suspicion of multiple charges including robbery and identity theft, according to jail records.