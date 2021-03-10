Crime

Merced County Sheriff asking public for help identifying suspect vehicle in assault case

The Merced County SheriffÕs Office is asking the public for help identifying a vehicle believed to have been involved in a reported assault in which the vehicle intentionally hit a victim in the 9100 block of Third Street in Cressey on Feb. 10, according to authorities. Authorities described the vehicle suspected of being involved in the assault as a silver two-door Hyundai Elantra. Image courtesy of Merced County SheriffÕs Office. Andrew Kuhn akuhn@mercedsun-star.com

The Merced County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help identifying a vehicle suspected of being involved in an assault.

Merced County Sheriff’s Deputies responded Feb. 10 to a report of an assault involving a vehicle that intentionally hit a victim in the 9100 block of Third Street in Cressey, according to a Merced County Sheriff’s Office news release.

Authorities described the vehicle as a silver two-door Hyundai Elantra. The driver and passenger of the vehicle were believed to have been two men in their early 20s, according to the release.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Merced County Sheriff’s Office Investigation Bureau at 209-385-7472. Callers can remain anonymous, according to authorities.
