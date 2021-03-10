Merced County Sheriff asking public for help identifying suspect vehicle in assault case

The Merced County SheriffÕs Office is asking the public for help identifying a vehicle believed to have been involved in a reported assault in which the vehicle intentionally hit a victim in the 9100 block of Third Street in Cressey on Feb. 10, according to authorities. Authorities described the vehicle suspected of being involved in the assault as a silver two-door Hyundai Elantra. Image courtesy of Merced County SheriffÕs Office. akuhn@mercedsun-star.com

The Merced County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help identifying a vehicle suspected of being involved in an assault.

Merced County Sheriff’s Deputies responded Feb. 10 to a report of an assault involving a vehicle that intentionally hit a victim in the 9100 block of Third Street in Cressey, according to a Merced County Sheriff’s Office news release.

Authorities described the vehicle as a silver two-door Hyundai Elantra. The driver and passenger of the vehicle were believed to have been two men in their early 20s, according to the release.