Crime
Merced County Sheriff asking public for help identifying suspect vehicle in assault case
The Merced County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help identifying a vehicle suspected of being involved in an assault.
Merced County Sheriff’s Deputies responded Feb. 10 to a report of an assault involving a vehicle that intentionally hit a victim in the 9100 block of Third Street in Cressey, according to a Merced County Sheriff’s Office news release.
Authorities described the vehicle as a silver two-door Hyundai Elantra. The driver and passenger of the vehicle were believed to have been two men in their early 20s, according to the release.
