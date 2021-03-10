Suspected gang member arrested, allegedly threw gun from vehicle, Merced police say

A suspected gang member was arrested during a traffic stop in Merced on Wednesday, after officers reportedly witnessed a firearm slide across the road as if it had been thrown from a vehicle, according to the Merced Police Department. Police said the vehicle’s occupant admitted to officers that he threw the firearm from the vehicle. Image courtesy of Merced Police Department. akuhn@mercedsun-star.com

A suspected gang member was arrested in Merced after allegedly throwing a gun from vehicle, according to authorities.

At 10:42 a.m. Wednesday, Merced Police Department Gang Violence Suppression Unit officers observed Julian Griffin, 19, in a vehicle while patrolling the area of T Street and Fig Avenue, according to a Merced Police Department news release.

While behind the vehicle, the officers reportedly saw a firearm slide across the roadway as if it had been discarded from the moving vehicle, police said. The firearm was retrieved by officers and a vehicle stop took place in the 100 block of South S Street.

Griffin, who is on Merced County probation and prohibited from possessing any firearms or ammunition, admitted to officers that he threw the firearm from the vehicle, according to the release.

Griffin was booked into Merced County Jail on suspicion of being a felon in possession of a firearm, participation in criminal street gang activity and possession of ammunition by prohibited person, according to jail records.

He remains in custody in lieu of $200,000 bond.

Merced police ask anyone with information regarding the alleged crime to contact Officer Rocha a 209-388-7814 or by email at rochat@cityofmerced.org. Anonymous tips can be left by calling 209-385-4725.

Crimes can also be reported through the Merced Police Department website.