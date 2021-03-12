Known gang member arrested for possession of loaded firearm in Merced, police say

Members of the Police Gang Violence Suppression Unit made an arrest of a known gang member in possession of a loaded firearm in Merced on Thursday night. Merced Police Department

A 21-year old Merced man was arrested for suspicion of being a felon in possession of a loaded firearm on Thursday night, according to police.

A member of the Merced Police Gang Violence Suppression Unit contacted Joel Lopez at his apartment in the 1100 block of Loughborough Drive in Merced on Thursday at approximately 7 p.m., according to a social media post by the Merced Police Department.

Lopez is a validated gang member, police say.

Lopez was in possession of a loaded 9mm semi-automatic handgun. As a felon, it is illegal for Lopez to be in possession of any firearms or ammunition.

Lopez was arrested and booked in the Merced County Jail for possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and possession of ammunition by a prohibited person. HIs bond was set at $150,000, according to jail records.

Merced Police are asking anyone with any information regarding this crime to contact Officer Rocha at 209-388-7814 or by email at Rochat@cityofmerced.org.