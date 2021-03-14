Merced man arrested after deputies find guns, narcotics during search

A Merced man was arrested by Merced County SheriffÕs deputies on Thursday, after guns and drugs were found during a search in the 400 block of Glendon Place, according to the Merced County SheriffÕs Office. Image courtesy of Merced County SheriffÕs Office. akuhn@mercedsun-star.com

A Merced man was arrested Thursday after deputies said they located firearms and narcotics during a search.

Deputies with the Merced County Sheriff’s Office STAR team arrested 35-year-old Johnathan Eldon Moss Jr. while serving a search warrant in the 400 block of Glendon Place in Merced, according to a Sheriff’s Office news release.

Authorities said the STAR team had been conducting an investigation on Moss, who may have been a felon in possession of firearms.

During a search, deputies located multiple “ghost gun” firearms including a loaded Polymer 80-9mm handgun, a loaded Polymer 80-10mm handgun, a Glock converted to an assault weapon, a bulletproof vest and various rounds of rifle and handgun ammunition.

According to the release, deputies also located about one pound of cocaine, prescription pills, seven bounds of mushrooms and money, which deputies seized as evidence.

Moss was booked into Merced County Jail on various charges including suspicion of being a felon in possession of a firearm, a felon in possession of ammunition, possession of an assault weapon and multiple narcotics offenses, according to authorities.