Crime

Los Banos police seek suspect accused of armed robbery at 7-Eleven

Authorities are looking for a suspect accused of entering a Los Banos 7-Eleven with a handgun and robbing the story of cash on March 10, according to the Los Banos Police Department. Police described the suspect as about 5-feet-8 inches tall with a thin build. Image courtesy of Los Banos Police Department.
Authorities are looking for a suspect accused of entering a Los Banos 7-Eleven with a handgun and robbing the story of cash on March 10, according to the Los Banos Police Department. Police described the suspect as about 5-feet-8 inches tall with a thin build. Image courtesy of Los Banos Police Department. Andrew Kuhn akuhn@mercedsun-star.com

Authorities are asking for the public’s help identifying a Los Banos armed robbery suspect.

Officers responded at about 6:22 p.m. Wednesday, March 10, to the 7-Eleven store in the 600 block West Pacheco Boulevard for a report of an armed robbery, according to Los Banos police Cmdr. Ray Reyna.

The suspect, described as being about 5-feet-8 inches tall with a thin build, entered the business with a handgun and robbed the store of cash before leaving on foot, according to a Los Banos Police Department news release.

Police said no injuries were reported.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Los Banos Police Department at 209-827-7070 or Detective Todd Carter at 209-827-2531.

Anonymous crime tips can be left by calling 209-827-2545 or by accessing the police department’s website and clicking on “report graffiti and other crime” link. Tips can also be left by contacting the Merced Area Crime Stoppers at 855-725-2420 or by visiting the Merced Area Crime Stoppers website.
  Comments  
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service