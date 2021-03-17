Modesto man arrested after stolen vehicle pursuit ends in Gustine, police say

Sun-Star photo

A Modesto man is in custody following a vehicle pursuit that ended in Gustine, according to authorities.

At about 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, the Gustine Police Department was informed that the California Highway Patrol was in pursuit of a stolen vehicle traveling through Gustine, according to a Gustine Police Department news release.

Authorities said the pursuit was initiated by Turlock police and turned over to the CHP who’s officers lost sight of the vehicle in Gustine. A short time later, a local resident contacted Gustine police and reported seeing the suspect run from a black Honda parked in the Meredith Manors, according to police.

The citizen was able to provide a description of the subject to authorities. Gustine Police Chief Ruben Chavez and Lt. Sam Joseph immediately responded to canvas the area where the suspect was last seen.

The suspect, identified as Francisco Ibanez, 50, of Modesto, was located walking in the area of 5th Street and 5th Avenue. According to police, Ibanez is on probation for auto theft and evading police. He was detained until Turlock police and CHP arrived on scene.

After being positively identified by a witness, the was arrested on suspicion of auto theft and evading police. He was turned over to the Turlock police.