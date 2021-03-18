Suspect arrested in connection with shooting outside Atwater gas station, police say

Police lights.

A man suspected of being involved in an Atwater shooting was arrested by Merced authorities earlier this week.

According to Merced Police Lt. Joe Weiss, at about 3:15 p.m. Monday, 20-year-old Brandon Christopher Darrett was arrested during a traffic stop in the area of M Street and Northwood Drive.

Authorities said the Atwater Police Department had been looking for Darrett after they identified him as a suspect in a shooting near the AM/PM convenience store in the 1600 block of Bell Lane in Atwater on March 8.

Weiss said the Merced officer was aware Darrett was wanted in Atwater. Darrett also was wanted on an unrelated warrant. Details of the warrant were not immediately available.

The officer spotted Darrett driving in the area of West Olive Avenue and Meadows Avenue and stopped the vehicle. Darrett was taken into custody a short time later.

According to Atwater Police Chief Michael Salvador, officers rushed to the AM/PM convenience store shortly before noon on March 8 after receiving reports of gunfire. Salvador said police spoke with witnesses and located evidence of a shooting. No injuries were reported.

According to Salvador, Darrett was identified as a suspect. Investigators believe the shooting might be linked to some type of marijuana deal.

Authorities said no other suspects have been arrested at this time, and the incident remains under investigation.

Darrett was booked into Merced County Jail on the warrant as well as multiple charges, including suspicion of attempted murder, willful discharge of a firearm in a negligent manner, shooting at an inhabited dwelling, building or occupied motor vehicle, and robbery, according to jail records.

Anyone with information about this alleged crime is asked to contact Atwater Police Detective Vierra at 209-357-6384.