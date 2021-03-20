Four suspected gang members arrested for weapons, ammunition in Merced, police say

Four teenagers from Merced and Atwater were arrested on Friday morning after police located these firearms, ammunition and gang paraphernalia in their vehicle after a traffic stop in Merced. Merced Police Department

A traffic stop led to the arrest of four armed teenagers, who were all believed to be gang members, for weapons and ammunition possession allegations on Friday in Merced, according to police.

A police officer made a traffic stop for speeding and an equipment violation in the 1500 block of Canal Street on Friday at 12:45 a.m., according to a social media post by the Merced Police Department.

The vehicle was occupied by Andrew Fuentes, 19, of Atwater, and three 18 year olds from Merced: Keythan Jones, Donald Titus and Dionte Davis.

During the traffic stop officers saw a box of ammunition and a loaded handgun magazine laying on the backseat. Officers searched the vehicle and found two semi-automatic firearms hidden underneath the front driver and passenger seats, along with 30 round magazines loaded with ammunition. Officers also found an AR-15 style rifle in the trunk of the vehicle, according to the release.

There was also a large amount of marijuana, a digital scale and gang paraphernalia.

All four suspects were booked at the Merced County Jail on suspicion for weapons and ammunition charges and gang enhancements.

Titus and Davis both had their bail set at $250,000, according to jail records. Jones’ bail was set at $400,000 and Fuentes’ was set at $250,179.

The Merced Police Department is asking anyone with any information regarding this crime to contact Officer Saldivar at 209-388-7735 or by email at saldivarj@cityofmerced.org.