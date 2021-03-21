Driver with warrant found with gun, narcotics during traffic stop, Merced police say

A driver arrested on a felony warrant was found with a loaded handgun and about half a pound of crystal methamphetamine, according to the Merced Police Department. Image courtesy of Merced Police Department. akuhn@mercedsun-star.com

A driver who had a felony warrant was arrested after Merced police say officers found him with a gun and narcotics during a traffic stop on Thursday.

A Gang Violence Suppression Unit officer stopped a vehicle in the area of Willowbrook Drive and Highway 59 around 6 p.m, according to a Merced Police Department news release.

Police arrested the driver of the vehicle, identified as Christopher Daniels, 42, on a felony warrant. According to agency, the officer located a loaded semi-automatic handgun and about a half-pound of crystal methamphetamine in his possession.

The officer also located evidence inside the vehicle that led police to believe Daniels was in possession of the drugs with the intention to sell them. Due to Daniels’ criminal history, he is prohibited from possessing firearms or ammunition, according to the release.

Daniels was booked into Merced County Jail and faces a charge of being a felon in possession of firearm and revocation of mandatory supervision, as well as suspicion of possession of ammunition, transport/sell controlled substance and possession for sale, according to jail records.