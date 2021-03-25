Driver arrested after fleeing major injury hit-and-run collision in Merced, police say

Police have arrested a driver accused of fleeing the scene of a major injury hit-and-run collision involving a motorcycle rider on Yosemite Parkway in Merced on Thursday, according to the Merced Police Department. Image courtesy of Merced Police Department. akuhn@mercedsun-star.com

A man accused of being involved in a hit-and-run collision — which left a motorcyclist with major injuries — has been arrested, according to authorities.

At about 2 p.m. Thursday, officers responded to a report of a vehicle versus motorcycle collision in the 2000 block of Yosemite Parkway, according to a Merced Police Department news release.

Officers arrived on scene and located a motorcycle and an adult male in the roadway.

The motorcyclist was receiving treatment from fire and rescue personnel. Police said witnesses and fire personnel on scene reported that the driver of the vehicle who struck the rider fled the scene, traveling east on Highway 140.

After obtaining a description and partial license plate for the vehicle, an officer was able to locate the suspected vehicle and driver in the area of Highway 140 and Dale Avenue. The driver of the vehicle, identified as Joseph Alexander, 22, admitted to being involved in the collision and fleeing the scene, police said.

According to authorities, the motorcyclist was flown to an area hospital for treatment of major injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact officer Crain at 209-388-6912 or by email at crainl@cityofmerced.org.