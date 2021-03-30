CHP vehicle pursuit from Madera to Merced results in arrest of juvenile suspect

Merced Sun-Star file photo. akuhn@mercedsun-star.com

A teenager was arrested Monday in Merced after a high-speed vehicle pursuit which started in Madera, according to authorities.

At about 6:40 p.m., Madera area California Highway Patrol officers picked up a pursuit of a driver in stolen vehicle in the area of Highway 99 and Avenue 16, according to Officer Javier Ruvalcaba.

Ruvalcaba said the pursuit began in Madera after police there located a 2006 Honda CRV reported stolen out of Fresno. Officers pursued the driver north along Highway 99 as the vehicle reached speeds in excess of 100 mph, the CHP said.

Madera CHP continued to pursue the driver, who exited the highway at Avenue 20 1/2 and continued along Santa Fe Avenue toward White Rock Road in the Le Grand area, before requesting the assistance of the Merced-area CHP.

Officer Eric Zuniga said a Merced-area CHP officer picked up the pursuit as the vehicle drove through the Le Grand and Planada area heading west toward Merced.

Zuniga said the officer quickly canceled the pursuit due to the high rate of speed and the danger to traffic and the general public.

According to Zuniga, officers continued to search for the vehicle until witnesses flagged down officers in the area of Parsons Avenue and Yosemite Parkway. Officers located the vehicle abandoned in the 500 block of East 21st Street.

Zuniga said witnesses described the driver of the vehicle. After searching the area, officers located the suspected driver — a 16-year-old Merced boy — in the 9000 block of Orchard Lane.

The suspect was taken into custody and transported back to Madera where he was arrested on suspicion of felony evading, possession of a stolen vehicle and possession of stolen property, according to Ruvalcaba.