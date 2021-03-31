Suspected juvenile gang members arrested after possessing firearm, Merced police say

Two juveniles suspected of being gang members, were arrested in Merced on Monday, after a Gang Violence Suppression Unit officer reportedly witnessed one of the juveniles throw a semi-automatic handgun beneath a parked vehicle, according to the Merced Police Department. Image courtesy of Merced Police Department. akuhn@mercedsun-star.com

Two suspected juvenile gang members were arrested after they were found with gun, Merced police say.

A Gang Violence Suppression Unit officer patrolling the 600 block of Canal Street on Monday, observed two 17-year-olds known to be gang members walking along the sidewalk, according to a Merced Police Department news release.

Police said one of the juveniles was on probation, which included specific conditions to not associate with other gang members. The officer contacted the juveniles and witnessed one of them throw a semi-automatic handgun beneath a parked vehicle.

Both of the juveniles were arrested and booked into juvenile hall on suspicion of possession of a firearm and gang enhancements, according to police.

Anyone with information regarding the alleged crime is asked to contact Officer Odom at 209-388-7814 or by email at odoms@cityofmerced.org.

Anonymous tips can be left for police by calling 209-385-4725 or by reporting crimes through the Merced Police Department’s website.