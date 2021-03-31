Meth and music? I-5 traffic stop yields karaoke machines stashed with speed, CHP says

A Fresno County traffic stop led to the arrest of two people and the discovery of about 15 pounds of crystal methamphetamine hidden inside three portable karaoke machines, according to the California Highway Patrol. Image courtesy of California Highway Patrol. akuhn@mercedsun-star.com

A traffic stop Tuesday on Interstate 5 in Fresno County led to the arrest of two people and the discovery of 15 pounds of methamphetamine inside karaoke machines, the California Highway Patrol reported.

At about 4:15 p.m. a CHP officer initiated a traffic stop on the driver of a 2002 Audi A6 for speeding in the area of I5 and South Russell Avenue, according to a CHP news release.

During the stop, the officer reportedly noticed factors that led him to believe the driver and passenger were engaged in drug trafficking, the CHP said.

A K-9 officer named “Beny” was used to perform an exterior sniff of the vehicle, and the dog alerted CHP to the possible odor of narcotics.

The officer obtained written consent to search the vehicle. During the search, officers located the crystal meth hidden inside the speaker area of three portable karaoke machines.

CHP Officer Eric Zuniga said the driver of the vehicle, Raymundo Manzano Hernandez, 33, of Lynden, Wash., and his passenger, Alma Martinez, 24, of Calexico, were arrested and booked into Fresno County Jail on suspicion of possession for sale of a controlled substance and transportation of a controlled substance, according to authorities.