Man arrested during Merced County traffic stop accused of DUI, assault weapon possession

A man accused of driving under the influence and possessing an assault weapon was arrested after almost colliding with a Merced County Sheriff’s Office vehicle, according to authorities.

At about 10:30 p.m. Wednesday, Merced County Sheriff’s Office deputies stopped the driver of a white Jaguar after it reportedly ran a stop sign and almost collided with a Sheriff’s Office patrol vehicle in the area of Kraft Road and Arguello Drive in Planada, according to authorities.

During the stop, deputies made contact with the driver, identified as Benjamin Avina-Avila, 20. The driver was taken into custody after deputies observed a short barreled AK-47 style assault rifle with a high capacity magazine located on the rear passenger side floor board of the vehicle, according to a Merced County Sheriff’s Office news release.

A high capacity magazine drum was also found lying next to the rifle and empty beer bottles were discovered throughout the vehicle. The California Highway Patrol assisted deputies in the arrest and conducted a DUI investigation, according to the sheriff’s office.

Avina-Avila was booked into Merced County Jail on suspicion of felony possession of assault weapon, carrying a loaded firearm not registered owner, possession/sell short-barreled rifle, carrying loaded firearm not in lawful possession as well as misdemeanor driving under the influence and possession of large capacity magazine, according to jail records.

He remains in custody in lieu of $321,610 bond.